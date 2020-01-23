Jerry Woods

Mr. Jerry Ronald Woods, age 80, of Zebulon, passed away January 21, 2020, at Sacred Journey Hospice in McDonough. Jerry was born in Kildar, KY, son of the late Edsel Woods and Mossie Depew Woods. He was a window cleaner and worked in the paint and body business. He loved dogs, and nature, and enjoyed watching them from his big picture windows and all the kids.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Linda Pratt Woods, grandson: Brandon Woods, great-granddaughter, Madison Woods and his sister, Martha.
He is survived by his children and their spouses; Barry Woods of Zebulon, Debbie Burns of Meansville, Diane and Randy McCullough of Zebulon, Robin and Tim Peyton of Barnesville, Brian and Christy Woods of Zebulon and Raymond and Tammy Woods of Meansville; 22 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law: Carl and Janelle Woods of Griffin; sisters and a brother-in-law: Rosie Eldridge of Pebbles, OH, Annette Turner of Yorkville, IL and Glenda and Jerry Brown of McDonough; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Shelby Phillips of Georgetown, TN, Juanita and Jerry McKee of Tishomingo, MS, and Glen Pratt of Zebulon; numerous nieces and nephews.
A family service will be held at a later date.