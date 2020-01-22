Mr. Appleton Preston (A. P.) “Frank” Daniel, age 86, of Molena, passed away January 20, 2020. He was born in Meansville, son of the late Preston Daniel and the late Nellie Free Daniel. Frank was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a Paratrooper. After being honorably discharged from the military, he worked in the trucking business for many years, where he was an owner and operator. He enjoyed his time spent in Louisiana, but his home was in Molena. Frank enjoyed fishing and hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Stacks Daniel, and his daughter, Debra Argo.
He is survived by his sons and a daughter-in-law: Franklin and Joann Daniel and Larry Daniel all of Molena;
Grandchildren: Stephanie and Chris Ryder, Franklin Daniel Jr., Amber Sanders, Yolanda Ledford, Danny Yandle, Sara Daniel, Michael Daniel, Shane Daniel, Tonya Daniel, Mark Greene, Ashley Johnson, Donna Johnson and Maci Royal; many great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Smyrna Baptist Church Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family on Thursday, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.