Jeanie Middlebrooks

Shelby Jean “Jeanie” Long Middlebrooks, age 71, of Meansville, passed away January 19, 2020, at her residence.
Jeanie was born on July 12, 1948, in Andrews, NC, daughter of the late Britt Long and the late Selma Crawford Long. Being Maw Maw was her favorite role and she enjoyed fishing and was known for her jokes and laughter. She was a member of Pritchett Memorial Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Brandon Woods; great granddaughter, Madison Woods; 7 brothers and 3 sisters.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years: Lee N. Middlebrooks; children: Sandra “Babe” Caldwell and husband Johnny, Teresa “Tuttie” Shadrick and fiancé Billy Nicholson, Lorrie “Duke” Garner and husband Carey, Douglas “Thumper” Dunn and wife Jessica, Mitzi Brown and husband Pat, Marvin Middlebrooks and wife Beth, and Monny Middlebrooks; grandchildren: Josh, Amanda, Dusten, Cassie, Jennifer, Matthew, Laura, Chad, Logan, Cameron, Casey, Amy, Britt, Kalyne, and Wade; numerous great-grandchildren; adopted daughter, Carlene Bridges.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 1:00 PM, in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Meansville Baptist Church Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family on Tuesday evening from 6-8, at the funeral home.
Moody Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.