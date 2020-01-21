Arrest report

Between Monday, Jan. 13, and Sunday, Jan. 19, local law enforcement agencies made the following arrests:
PIKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE:
Dakota Roman Anthony, 29, probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge;
Corey Gerard Harris, 47, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification concerning another person;
Tanna Marie Walker, 39, probation violation;
Aisha Antwanette Combs, 35, probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge;
Michael Shea Croas, 40, weekender;
Deaunte Sharod Grannum, 23, probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge;
Billy Wayne Moody Jr., 46, brake lights and turn signals required, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of methamphetamine,
Kierra Donshone Reese, 28, weekender;
Nickolas Issac Whitfield, 23, driving with suspended or revoked license.
ZEBULON POLICE DEPARTMENT:
David Yates, 61, obtaining or attempting to obtain dangerous drugs by fraud;
Crystal Denise Tucker, 41, driving while license suspended or revoked.