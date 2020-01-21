/Unitedbank
Arrest report

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Crime and Arrests
Tuesday, January 21. 2020
Between Monday, Jan. 13, and Sunday, Jan. 19, local law enforcement agencies made the following arrests:

PIKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE:

Dakota Roman Anthony, 29, probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge;

Corey Gerard Harris, 47, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification concerning another person;

Tanna Marie Walker, 39, probation violation;

Aisha Antwanette Combs, 35, probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge;

Michael Shea Croas, 40, weekender;

Deaunte Sharod Grannum, 23, probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge;

Billy Wayne Moody Jr., 46, brake lights and turn signals required, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of methamphetamine,

Kierra Donshone Reese, 28, weekender;

Nickolas Issac Whitfield, 23, driving with suspended or revoked license.

ZEBULON POLICE DEPARTMENT:

David Yates, 61, obtaining or attempting to obtain dangerous drugs by fraud;

Crystal Denise Tucker, 41, driving while license suspended or revoked.
