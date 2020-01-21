/Unitedbank
/Eedition
[Photo by Tommy Polnaszek / Vivid Moments Photo] Abigail Chastain drives toward the goal, despite opposition from her opponents.

Lady Pirates push toward tournament

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Tuesday, January 21. 2020
The Lady Pirates basketball team continues to play hard as their season record moved to 9-8 and their region record to 5-4.

“Our team has had a few injuries and the flu bug so we have been mixing up the starting lineup and a lot of younger players are getting experience,” said head coach John Kovzel. “I am excited to see what the next three weeks holds. I think if we stay healthy and really buy into the system of playing really hard defense, then we can make a run in the region tournament. I’m really proud of all the girls.”

The Lady Pirates earned a win in a close game over Westside on the road in Macon Jan. 10 by a score of 48-46. They fell to region foe Jackson on Jan. 14 by a score of 61-38. They also lost to Rutland on the road by a score of 73-40. They played a big non-region game against Manchester at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 after the Journal Reporter’s press deadline.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter