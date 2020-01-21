Lady Pirates push toward tournament

The Lady Pirates basketball team continues to play hard as their season record moved to 9-8 and their region record to 5-4.
“Our team has had a few injuries and the flu bug so we have been mixing up the starting lineup and a lot of younger players are getting experience,” said head coach John Kovzel. “I am excited to see what the next three weeks holds. I think if we stay healthy and really buy into the system of playing really hard defense, then we can make a run in the region tournament. I’m really proud of all the girls.”
The Lady Pirates earned a win in a close game over Westside on the road in Macon Jan. 10 by a score of 48-46. They fell to region foe Jackson on Jan. 14 by a score of 61-38. They also lost to Rutland on the road by a score of 73-40. They played a big non-region game against Manchester at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 after the Journal Reporter’s press deadline.