Library debuts STEAM room technology

The grand opening of the J. Joel Edwards Public Library’s STEAM room included staff members and volunteers with ‘steampunk’ hats they created themselves using the library’s new technology. They helped library patrons learn about how to use the new equipment available to the public. Pictured are (front) Cameron Gladwell (back row l-r) Alyssa Williams, Rosemary Bunn, Kim Mason, volunteer Anna Roberts and Helen Carter.
The grand opening of the J. Joel Edwards Public Library’s STEAM room included tutorials and on-site crafts using an impressive display of STEAM room technology, including the library’s new 3D printer, 3-D Doodler, Gemini cutter, Silhouette cutter, heating press, button maker, coding Ozobots, magnet maker, laminator, circulating craft kits and more.
“S.T.E.A.M. Education is a hands-on learning initiative that encourages growth through science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. This approach to learning uses contemporary advancements to foster critical thinking, problem solving, and curiosity in all ages,” said library manager Rosemary Bunn. “The purpose of this room is also to supply community members and library patrons with new and updated resources that will assist in day-to-day tasks.”
The new technology is free with minimal materials cost such as 15 cents per ounce of filament for the 3-D printer. It only costs 50 cents to create unique buttons.
Visitors to the grand opening had the opportunity to create their own items using the new technology, with the assistance of library staff and volunteers who taught them the proper way to use the equipment. Many who helped explain the new technology wore ‘STEAMpunk’ hats that they created and decorated themselves using many of the STEAM rooms new items, including the t-shirts that were created with the silhouette cutter and the heating press.
The funds for the STEAM room items were from a combination of the library board’s fund balance, a state grant through the regional library system and a donation from the Friends of the J. Joel Edwards Public Library group.