Local driver swept away by storm waters

A Pike County man learned the hard way that flood waters can cause incredible damage in just moments. Chad Coursey was checking out the flooding on Covered Bridge Road near Flat Shoals Road on the morning of Jan. 14.
He was slowly driving into the waters covering the road - at about only a foot deep - when he tried to put the truck in reverse and ended up getting swept away by the current. He had to swim away from his truck to safety and call for help.
He said his truck went from about a foot deep to almost all the way to the top of the cab in less than three minutes. Perkins Towing was able to pull the truck from the flood waters later that day but it was a total loss.