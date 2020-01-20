Mr. Roy Gene Clem, Jr., age 68, of Molena, passed away January 17, 2020, at Eternal Hope Hospice in Griffin. He was born in Pendelton, IN, and graduated from Madison Heights High School in IN. At the age of 18, he was drafted into the United States Air Force and deployed to serve in the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged, he moved to Anderson, IN where he met his wife Martha Jane Baker. They were married on November 12, 1974.
Roy began his career as a woodworker. While he and Janie lived in Florida, he took a job building cabinets for yachts, and later built and installed display racks for stores and cabinets in new homes. At various times in Roy’s career he worked in law enforcement. He was a processor at the West Central Georgia Prison in Zebulon for 10 years before retiring.
He had many interests and hobbies. In his early years he enjoyed riding, training, and showing horses. Morgan and Tennessee Walkers were his favorites. He also enjoyed building cars and motorcycles. Roy was a Mason and Shriner, and a member of Masonic Lodge #252 in Tampa Bay, FL, and the Yaarab Shrine in Atlanta. As a Shriner, he often rode his Harley Davidson motorcycle in parades, escorting the Potentate. He and Janie were active members of Smyrna Baptist Church in Molena and currently members of Neal Baptist Church in Concord where Roy directed the choir, taught Sunday School, and many other jobs.
He is survived by his wife: Janie Clem; children: Brian Pardue (SuzieDee), and Summer Arnold all of Anderson, IN, Brad Clem (Samantha) of Sylvania, Crystal Blair (Jason) of Pike County, Lori Wainwright (Ross) of Thomaston, and Marla Miller (Chris) of Pike County; 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; mother: Barbara Clem of FL; brothers: Rex Clem of TN, and Rodney Clem of OH; special uncle: Jack Taylor of IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Monday, January 20, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Galen Andrews officiating.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.