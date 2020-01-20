/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Harold Robbins

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Death Notices
Monday, January 20. 2020
Mr. Harold Douglas “Roadrunner” Robbins, age 77, of Meansville, went to be with the Lord on January, 18, 2020, at Brightmoor Hospice. Harold grew up in Pike County, son of the late Harold Ray Robbins and Estelle McDaniel Robbins. He was a jack-of-all trades, and he enjoyed fishing and bowling. Harold attended Rehoboth Church of the Nazarene.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Talvin Harold Robbins and his sister, Annette Lloyd.

He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law: Ray and Cindi Robbins of Warner Robins and Walter and Tiffany Robbins of Griffin; grandchildren: Lance, Micah, Michael, Savannah, Dylan, Eddie and Cassie; sisters: Joann Fenley and Christine Smith both of Meansville; several nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit the family on Thursday, January 23, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 24, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Tommy Smith and Mr. John Hosch officiating. Burial will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery in Molena.

Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter