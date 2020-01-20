Mr. Harold Douglas “Roadrunner” Robbins, age 77, of Meansville, went to be with the Lord on January, 18, 2020, at Brightmoor Hospice. Harold grew up in Pike County, son of the late Harold Ray Robbins and Estelle McDaniel Robbins. He was a jack-of-all trades, and he enjoyed fishing and bowling. Harold attended Rehoboth Church of the Nazarene.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Talvin Harold Robbins and his sister, Annette Lloyd.
He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law: Ray and Cindi Robbins of Warner Robins and Walter and Tiffany Robbins of Griffin; grandchildren: Lance, Micah, Michael, Savannah, Dylan, Eddie and Cassie; sisters: Joann Fenley and Christine Smith both of Meansville; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Thursday, January 23, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 24, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Tommy Smith and Mr. John Hosch officiating. Burial will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery in Molena.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.