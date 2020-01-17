Oscar Purvis, Jr.

Mr. Oscar Allen Purvis, Jr., age 77, of Zebulon, passed away January 14, 2020, at Upson Regional Medical Center. He was born in Eastman, son of the late Oscar Allen Purvis, Sr. and Myrtle Evans Purvis. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. After being honorably discharged from the military, he went to work as an aircraft mechanic at Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, where he worked for 30 years. After retiring, he managed Ruth’s Restaurant in Zebulon. He was a long-time member of Beulah Baptist Church in Molena, a Mason and member of Montgomery Lodge #31 in Zebulon, and a member of the American Legion Post #197, both in Zebulon. Oscar enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Cook.
He is survived by his wife: Ruth Bankston Purvis; children: Oscar Allen Purvis III and wife Amber of Bonaire; Traci and Luis Menendez of Lake City, FL, and Teresa Goforth of Meansville; grandchildren: Tiffany Cornwell, and Brandon Cornwell both of Lake City, FL, Kasey Purvis (Brandy) of Charleston, SC, Ashley and Joe Dougall of Long Island, NY, Hannah Purvis of Senoia, and Alex Goforth of Meansville; and great-grandchildren: Lilly Wheeler, Maxton Cornwell, Ryder Purvis, Lucas Dougall, and Weston Washington.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Pitts and Rev. James D. Wilson officiating. A Masonic burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, January 18, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements