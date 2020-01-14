Public Notices 01-15-20

Legal 2
In the Probate Court
of Pike County
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Diane Janet Stallings, deceased
Petition for Letters of
Administration Notice
To whom it may concern:
Carol McRae has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Diane Janet Stallings, deceased, of said county. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A.§53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before January 27, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ Lynn S. Brandenburg
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 324
Zebulon, Georgia 30295
770-567-8734
1/15, 22, 29; 2/5
In the Probate Court
of Pike County
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Thurman Ray Brown, deceased
Notice
IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed.
To: Donald Ray Brown and Lawrence Edward Brown.
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before February 10, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ Lynn S. Brandenburg
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 324
Zebulon, Georgia 30295
770-567-8734
1/1, 8, 15, 22
Nondiscrimination
Statement
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discrimination based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs). Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by program or incident.
Persons with disabilities who required alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the responsible Agency or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form AD-3027, found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
(2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or
(3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
1/15
NOTICE OF LOCATION AND DESIGN APPROVAL
P. I. 0014904
PIKE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given in compliance with Georgia Code 22-2-109 and 32-3-5 that the Georgia Department of Transportation has approved the Location and Design of this project.
The date of location and design approval is: December 30, 2019
The project proposes to replace the bridge on SR 109 @ Gola Creek in Pike County (located 1-mile E of Meansville). The total length of the project is approximately 1365 feet, beginning 815 feet west of the existing bridge and ending 520 feet east of the existing bridge. The proposed bridge will be built in the same location as the existing bridge. The proposed bridge will be a one-span bridge, approximately 90 feet long by 39.08 feet wide over Gola Creek and will be constructed on the existing alignment. Traffic currently utilizing SR 109 as a through route will utilize an off-site detour. This project is located 100% in Pike County, Congressional District 3 and located within GMD 551 in Pike County.
The bridge improvements include two 12-foot travel lanes with six-foot shoulders on both sides of the bridge. The roadway typical section on both approaches to the bridge consist of two 12-foot travel lanes with six-foot overall shoulders that includes two feet paved and four feet unpaved. During construction, an off-site detour will be utilized to accommodate traffic currently using SR 109 as a through route.
Drawings or maps or plats of the proposed project, as approved, are on file and are available for public inspection at the Georgia Department of Transportation:
Kraig Collins
GDOT District 3 Area 1 Manager
101 Transportation Blvd
Thomaston, GA 30286
Email: krcollins@dot.ga.gov
(706) 646-7631
Any interested party may obtain a copy of the drawings or maps or plats or portions thereof by paying a nominal fee and requesting in writing to:
Kimberly Nesbitt
Office of Program Delivery
Attn: Ken Wicks
One Georgia Center
600 West Peachtree Street, NW, 25th Floor
Atlanta, GA 30308
Email: kewicks@dot.ga.gov
(404) 631-1575
Any written request or communication in reference to this project or notice SHOULD include the Project and P. I. Numbers as noted at the top of this notice.
1/15, 22, 29; 2/5
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER,
PIKE COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Ronald Walker and Eurica L. Walker to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as grantee, as nominee for Community Capital Bank, A State Bank, its successors and assigns dated 8/31/2010 and recorded in Deed Book 837 Page 145 Pike County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by PHH Mortgage Corporation s/b/m to Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $145,135.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Pike County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on February 4, 2020 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
All that lot, tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in Land Lot 105 of the First Land District of Pike County, Georgia, containing 5.00 acres, as shown on a Plat of Survey entitled, “Property Survey for Alan T. Moore and Jan P. Moore”, prepared by Conkle-Lane & Associates, dated April 2, 1987, recorded in Plat Book 8, Page 65, Pike County Superior Court Records, which said Plat is incorporated herein and made a part of this legal description. Said tract may be more particularly described from said plat as follows:
Beginning at iron stake on the West margin of Blanton Mill road, which iron stake lies in a southerly direction along said West margin of Blanton Mill road, a distance of 2311.2 feet from its intersection with the South margin of Hancock Road; thence from said Point of Beginning South 0 degrees 10 mintues 20 seconds west, a distance of 293.6 feet to an iron stake; thence South 9 degrees 32 minutes 25 seconds East, a distance of 207.89 feet to an iron stake; thence due West a distance of 561.0 feet to an iron stake; thence due North a distance of 400 feet to an iron Stake; thence due East a distance of 544.0 feet to an inron stake, said iron stake marking the Point of Beginning.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 2590 Blanton Mill Rd., Williamson, GA 30292 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Estate/Heirs of Ronald Walker and Eurica L. Walker or tenant or tenants.
PHH Mortgage Corporation is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
PHH Mortgage Corporation
One Mortgage Way
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054
(800) 750-2518
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
PHH Mortgage Corporation s/b/m to Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC as agent and Attorney in Fact for Ronald Walker and Eurica L. Walker
Aldridge Pite, LLP, 15 Piedmont Center, 3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, (404) 994-7637.
1017-3855A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1017-3855A
1/8, 15, 22, 29
