Lady Pirates basketball starts season strong

Just over halfway through their season, the Pike County High School girls basketball team is doing well with several region wins and an overall record of 9-6 and a region record of 5-2.
“My outlook for the season is to keep improving, playing tough defense and playing as a team. We have a very tough region schedule left with seven region contests remaining,” said second year head coach John Kovzel. He has 25 years of coaching experience, including time at Ola High School, Jonesboro High School and Riverdale High School.
“These girls have not won a region game until this year and they practice hard and play extremely hard. There is a lot of hard work that goes into their games. “We lost some games due to the illness of key players around Christmas time, however a lot of younger players got good reps for those games and that will hopefully pay off later in the region tournament.”
The Lady Pirates team includes #1 Anna Chasteen who is a junior and plays guard, #2 Jada Colbert who is a freshman who plays guard, #3 Tahlen Dean who is a freshman who plays forward, #10 Callie Williams who is a freshman who plays guard, #12 Emily Larkey who is a senior who plays center, #13 Sarah Licari who is a senior who plays guard, #14 Erin Bonazza who is a sophomore who plays forward, #15 Lauren Smith who is a sophomore who plays forward, #20 Zy Thompson who is a freshman who plays forward, #21 Jaime Corbin who is a sophomore who plays guard, #22 Railee Wilson who is a sophomore who plays guard, #24 Sarah Lovett who is a freshman who plays guard and #00 Jordan Crawford who is a sophomore who plays guard. Senior Mary Morton and junior Mia Mobley serve as Lady Pirates team managers. The team is coached by head coach John Kovzel and Melissa Whitley. Ken Smith is the scorekeeper.
The Lady Pirates team has two seniors, one junior, five sophomores and five freshmen and won their first three games of the season, beating Northgate 44-39, Mary Persons 49-28 and Crawford County 52-26 to start the season strong. They lost to LaGrange 60-45 but then beat Northgate again by a score of 42-39 before winning over Jackson 41-38. They lost to Rutland 79-41, LaGrange 56-25 and Kendrick 54-46 before beating Westside 45-37. They fell to Georgia Military College 57-27 and First Presbyterian Day 51-45 but then won over Central by a score of 45-41. They defeated Peach County Jan. 7 by a score of 54-42 and beat Westside by a score of 48-46 on Jan. 10.
To finish off their season, the Lady Pirates will face Rutland High School on the road Friday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m., Manchester High School on the road Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m., Central Macon High School at home on Friday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m., Kendrick High School at home on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. and Peach County High School on the road on Friday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.