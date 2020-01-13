CCA cheer team makes school history with national titles

CrossPointe Christian Academy’s Silver Elite competition cheer team made history for the school by being the first cheer team to win a national title … actually two national titles.
The school’s Silver Elite team traveled to Orlando, FL, to participate in the Fellowship of Christian Cheerleaders (FCC) National Championship, which was held Jan. 2-4.
Thirteen girls in fifth through tenth grades make up the competition team. The team is coached by CCA sixth grade teacher Amber Wilkerson and CCA parent Nicole Scott, owner of Legion of All-Stars in Griffin, who provided first-rate training and choreography for the team.
The team competed in two local FCC regional competitions in the Intermediate Varsity division, placing second at both. They went on to win the FCC state competition in Norcross in the Intermediate Varsity division.
The team’s final competitions were at the FCC Nationals in Orlando, where they competed in both the Junior Varsity and Intermediate Varsity divisions. They competed twice on both Friday and Saturday during the Nationals event and had zero deductions in three out of four routines. The team went on to win first place and Grand Champion in the Junior Varsity division and also first place in the Intermediate Varsity division. They also earned several awards including Best Stunts and Pyramids in JV, Best Showmanship and Choreography in JV, as well as Best Stunts and Pyramids in Intermediate Varsity.
“Going into this season, the team experienced several disappointments, although they gave their all every single time. With several second place wins and a state championship win going into Nationals, the girls had to fight harder than ever. The experience with these girls at Nationals and throughout the entire season was simply life-changing. We learned that no matter what obstacles life throws our way, we never give up,” said coach Amber Wilkerson. “To bring home one National Championship was amazing, but when our second win was announced, we were blown away. I couldn’t be prouder of these girls, their athletic ability, but most of all, their character. What a great season!”
The team plans to compete both locally and regionally next school year and hopes to have the opportunity to go back to FCC Nationals in 2021 to defend their title!