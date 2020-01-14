/Unitedbank
Celebrate the 50th annual MLK Jr. Day parade this Monday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

Celebrate 50th annual MLK parade, program

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, January 14. 2020
Pike County will celebrate the 50th MLK Celebration with several special events, including the annual parade and program. The theme for this year’s celebrations is “A Golden Vision for Today’s Mission.”

