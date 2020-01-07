Mr. Vyrlon “Ed” Rivers age 58 of Meansville, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020.
Ed was born in Griffin, Georgia on September 21, 1961. He is preceded in death by his father, Vyrlon Alton Rivers; his sisters, Candy Rivers and Charlene Davis. Ed was a veteran of the United States Army. He owned and operated Concrete Works and was a member of First Baptist Church.
Ed is survived by his wife, Tammy Rivers; children, Keith Rivers and wife Haley, Lynn Harper and husband Kelley; mother Flora Rampley; grandchildren, Emersyn Rivers, Alec Harper, Alexi Harper, Brittany Harper; siblings, Faron Rivers, Marcus Rivers, Kenneth Duncan, Ken Rivers; in-laws David and Janice Hestley; sister-in laws Sissy Searle, and Cindy Barnett and her husband scott; brother-in-law Michael Hestley; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A celebration of life for Ed Rivers will be held at a later date.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Ed Rivers by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.