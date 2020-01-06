Man sets himself on fire, blames someone else

On Saturday, Jan. 4 at approximately midnight Pike County Sheriff’s Office investigators were alerted by Spalding Regional Hospital about a burned individual who had been brought in for treatment. The burned person, Michael May, 26, had suffered second and third degree burns to almost 50 percent of his body. He had also made statements to hospital staff that another person had done this to him purposefully by dousing him with gasoline and lighting him on fire.
Investigators were able to speak with a witness to the incident who stated May had accidentally set himself on fire by pouring gas into a wood furnace and lighting it. The witness further stated that May was intoxicated when he arrived at the residence.
After being burned, May drove to another location and obtained a ride to the hospital. He is currently in the Wellstar Hospital burn unit in Cobb County.
"The investigation has shown thus far, that the burns are the result of an accident and not malicious intent," said Pike County Sheriff's Office investigator Maj. David Neal.
The vehicle that he was driving was reported stolen out of Spalding County. There are additional warrants for May’s arrest in Upson County (theft by taking motor vehicle) and Pike County (failure to appear).