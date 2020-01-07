50th MLK Celebration planned for Jan. 11 and 20

Pike County will celebrate the 50th MLK Celebration with several special events, including the annual parade and program. The theme for this year’s celebrations is “A Golden Vision for Today’s Mission.”
“It is with great excitement that we announce the 50th MLK Celebration,” said MLK Committee member Regina Bridges. “Everyone is cordially invited to celebrate this great occasion with the Pike County MLK committee as we harvest our heritage by cultivating our ethnicity.”
The special celebration will start at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 with a banquet honoring 50 years of the legendary Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The event will take place at the Senior Citizen Center at 885 Memorial Drive in Griffin. The guest speaker will be Attorney Gerald Griggs of Atlanta. Tickets are $20. See a committee member if interested.
The committee will climax the 50th celebration with the annual parade and program on Monday, Jan. 20 starting at 10 a.m. All parade participants are asked to be on time and ready to pull out no later than 9:45 a.m. The program will start at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Hope Baptist Church. The speaker for the program will be minister Ca’Darius Shannon, a native of Pike County.
For tickets or information, contact committee members Veronica Evans at 770-567-3225; Patricia Beckham at 770-468-4937; Edward Alexander at 770-567-8991; or Regina Bridges at 678-588-4058.