Chris Patton

Mr. Christopher James Patton, age 57, of Molena, passed away January 3, 2020. Chris grew up in Williamson, son of the late Jerry Allen Patton Sr. and Wanda Fran Kimbell Patton.
He is survived by his wife: Laura Lee Patton; children: Matthew Stephen Patton, Christopher James Patton Jr., Wanda Sue Patton, and Britney Carlyle; sister: Roxie Patton; brother: Jerry Allen "Shine" Patton, Jr.; 12 grandchildren; nephew and great-nephew.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 3 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.