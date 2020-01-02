Mr. John Brian Batchelor, Sr., age 51, of Concord, passed away December 31, 2019, at Upson Regional Medical Center. Brian grew up in Eatonton. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Operation Desert Storm. After his active duty, Brian joined the Army National Guard. He had been in the fire protection industry for the last 26 years, and was currently working as an inspector for Cintas Fire Protection in Norcross. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cutting firewood, playing pool and being outdoors. Brian was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend to many. He loved being with his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren. The man that stood for so much, he was a value to anyone’s life just knowing him. Genuinely give you the shirt off of his back kinda man!
He is survived by his wife: Dana Batchelor; children: Megan Batchelor of Concord, John Batchelor, Jr. and fiancé Jessica Padgett of Gay, and Thomas Batchelor of Concord; grandchildren: Tanner Duffell and Brayden Floyd; parents: Johnny and Linda Batchelor of Eatonton; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Tommy and Gail Walker of Gay; brothers: Jesse Lee Batchelor and Teddy Monroe Hardin both of Eatonton.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 3:00 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Ezzard officiating. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens.
Friends may visit the family on Friday, 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.