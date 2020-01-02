Fredrick Martin “Freddy” Clark, Jr age 49 of Williamson passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019.
Freddy was born in Griffin, Georgia on March 14, 1970. He is preceded in death by a brother, Chuck Jackson: uncle, Eddie Crawford, grandparents, Doc and Louise Clark, Margie and Gleaton Love, Will and Linda Crawford. He loved the outdoors and anything to do with fishing and was a member at Mt. View Baptist Church.
Survivors include sons, Joshua, and Caden; parents, Freddy, Sr. and Carol Clark; sister and brother-in-law, Julie and Tommy Ford; nephews, Russell Jackson and wife, Jennifer, Zack Pike; niece, Hannah Pike; aunts and uncles, Linda and Rick Varnom, Alan and Danita Crawford, Elaine and Gene Vickers; many cousins.
A visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Followed by a funeral service in the chapel. Interment will follow in Westwood Gardens, Pastor Marc Pritchett and Pastor Al Shackelford will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you please send a contribution to Midway Recovery Systems, 119 S. 10th Street Griffin, GA 30223 in memory of Freddy.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Freddy Clark by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.