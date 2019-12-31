By Jim Hoak
planejim@bellsouth.net
Well, here it is! Our sixth anniversary as a Youth Aviation Program. We started with the goal of giving local young folks an opportunity to look at aviation as a possible future in their lives. As evidenced by the number of youths who have attained their Private Pilot and additional ratings, or Airframe and Powerplant Mechanic Certification, we have succeeded thus far. With the continuing support of all who have helped along the way, we will strive to keep Ron Alexander’s dream alive.
Youth Aviation Program flies past six year anniversary
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks