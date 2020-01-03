/Unitedbank
[Special photo] From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, citizens can visit the grand opening of the STEAM Room at the J. Joel Edwards Public Library in Zebulon and learn to use the special resources offered there, including a 3D printer, heating press, button maker, coding Ozobots and more.

Grand opening of library’s STEAM room set for Jan. 11

Rachel McDaniel
Friday, January 3. 2020
On Saturday, Jan. 11, the J. Joel Edwards Public Library will be hosting the grand opening for its new addition, the STEAM Room.

“STEAM Education is a hands-on learning initiative that encourages growth through science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics,” said Alyssa Williams. “This approach to learning uses contemporary advancements to foster critical thinking, problem solving, and curiosity in all ages. The purpose of this room is also to supply community members and library patrons with new and updated resources that will assist in day-to-day tasks.”

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 11, the library invites community members of all ages to join in on a series of mini-workshops that will introduce a variety of new instruments and resources that will be available to the public during set operational hours. At this open house, participants will learn the ins-and-outs of the library’s new 3D printer, heating press, button maker, coding Ozobots, and much more. The library will also be providing additional information regarding the S.T.E.A.M. room’s hours, costs and uses.

The event is free and open to the public. To learn more about the grand opening, contact the J. Joel Edwards Public Library at 770-567-2014.
