Grand opening of library’s STEAM room set for Jan. 11

On Saturday, Jan. 11, the J. Joel Edwards Public Library will be hosting the grand opening for its new addition, the STEAM Room.
“STEAM Education is a hands-on learning initiative that encourages growth through science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics,” said Alyssa Williams. “This approach to learning uses contemporary advancements to foster critical thinking, problem solving, and curiosity in all ages. The purpose of this room is also to supply community members and library patrons with new and updated resources that will assist in day-to-day tasks.”
[Special photo] From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, citizens can visit the grand opening of the STEAM Room at the J. Joel Edwards Public Library in Zebulon and learn to use the special resources offered there, including a 3D printer, heating press, button maker, coding Ozobots and more.
