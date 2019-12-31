/Unitedbank
Local charged in Milner elder abuse case

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, December 31. 2019
By Walter Geiger
A Pike County man is out on bond after being arrested for badly beating a 74-year-old Milner man. Ashley Nickles Ebbert, 47, of 973 Hardin Rd., Zebulon faces one count of elder abuse after an alleged attack on Thomas Lewis Delano at a home at 939 Old Hwy. 41 in Milner on Dec. 8. According to a report by Lamar investigator Chad Payne, deputies were contacted by authorities in Spalding after Delano was taken to the Spalding Regional Medical Center emergency room.

