Submit Dog and Pony Show pics

The deadline for the annual Dog and Pony photo show is Jan. 12 and local residents are invited to submit their favorite four images.
“Come and be a part of a tradition - and leap into our annual photography exhibition that celebrates our relationship with two beloved species - dogs and horses,” said Chris Curry of A Novel Experience bookstore in Zebulon. “If you have a great shot of a dog, or a horse, or both, enter it for this juried show that will hang at A Novel Experience during the month of February. We are pleased to announce that author, photographer, and Emmy winner Ray Sullivan will return as our 2020 juror.”
First prize is a blue ribbon, an ANE gift certificate and the winner’s name on the show’s perpetual trophy.
Ribbons will also be presented for second and third place and honorable mentions.
“We donate a portion of the profits from your photo sales to one of our local rescue groups who do so much to care for dogs - and, horses - in distress,” said Curry. “We hope you’ll come and be a part.”
To enter, pick up to four of your favorite images. Enter images online at fs20.formsite.com/.slowexposures/2xxjk1dffo/index.html or find the link to enter at A Novel Experience on Facebook.
“Because we know that vet visits and feed adds up, we’re not charging an entry fee,” said Curry. “We’ll announce the juror’s picks by Jan 19. Print them and drop them by the store by Feb. 6 (or ship them to us at 426 Thomaston Street, Zebulon, GA 30295.) The images can either be framed or matted. We’ll hang them alongside wonderful dog and pony quotes for a fantastic exhibit - our biggest and most popular show. Come to the reception and enjoy!”