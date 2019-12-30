Mr. Damon Stewart “Danny” Riggins, Sr., age 73, of Molena, passed away December 28, 2019. He was born November 3, 1946, son of the late James Astor Riggins and Marie Matthews Riggins. He graduated from Pike County High School in 1964, where he played on the basketball team. Danny worked for Delta Airlines for 37 years before retiring as Lead Ramp Supervisor. For many years he attended Pike County Assembly of God Church and more recently was attending Christ Chapel Community Church in Zebulon and First Assembly of God Church in Thomaston. Danny enjoyed gardening, fishing, and spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years: Judy Connell Riggins; sons and daughters-in-law: Damon and Jennifer Riggins of Molena and Darrell and Denise Riggins of Williamson; grandchildren: Coleman, Tyler, Nolan and Madison Riggins and E. Connor Murray; brothers: David Riggins and Mitchell Riggins; nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Thursday, January 2, 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 11 a.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Billy Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Neal Baptist Church Cemetery in Concord with Evangelist Ben Dunn officiating.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.