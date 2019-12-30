Catherine Hubbard

Mrs. Catherine Louise Hubbard, age 74, of Griffin, passed away December 27, 2019, at Brightmoor Hospice. She was born in Griffin, daughter of the late David L. Hubbard and Margaret Allen Hubbard. Catherine worked as an office manager for Dr. Bunya in Griffin for 13 years and then worked as a bookkeeper for Southern Credit Union in Fayetteville for another 13 years before retiring. She enjoyed decorating, and making jewelry. Catherine was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan. For over 20 years she was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Griffin where she was involved in the women’s prison ministry. She was a loving and caring person and very devoted to her family.
She is together again with the love of her life, her husband of 57 years, James Lamar “Jim” Wallace. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jack Norton and her brothers, Wesley Leon Hubbard and David Allen (Butch) Hubbard.
She is survived by her daughter: Tammy Norton of Smyrna; her son and daughter-in-law: Johnny and Kristin Norton of Pike County; grandchildren: Nikki, Evan, Taylor, Jonathan, Emily, Dylan, Eliza Catherine, Abby Grayce, Sierra and Dakota; great-grandchildren: Kaylee, Leah, Cameron, Riley and Reece; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, 11 a.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Johnathan Gardiner officiating. Burial will follow in Griffin Memorial Gardens, 515 Dobbins Mill Road, Griffin.
Friends may visit the family on Monday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home, 10170 US 19, Zebulon, is assisting the family with arrangements.