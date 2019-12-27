Libby Wallace

Mrs. Elizabeth “Libby” Padgett Wallace, age 80, of Griffin, passed away December 26, 2019, at her home. She was born in Atlanta, and grew up in East Point, daughter of the late Merle and Lucille Padgett. Libby was a homemaker who loved music, dancing, sunbathing and exercising. She was very crafty, and a passionate animal advocate.
She is together again with the love of her life, her husband of 57 years, James Lamar “Jim” Wallace. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Lamar Padgett and Charlie Padgett.
She is survived by her son: Dennis Wallace of Zebulon; grandsons: Josh, Jonas and Nick Wallace; great-grandson: Jackson Wallace; sisters-in-law: Joyce Padgett, Gail Wallace and Dorothy Gardiner Smith; brother-in-law: Bill Wallace; numerous nieces and nephews who she dearly loved.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2:00 PM, in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Chaplain Ralph Daily officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5755 Mallory Road, College Park.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.