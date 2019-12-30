The Pike County American Legion Family and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office co-hosted the 2019 Pike County Memorial Annex Induction Ceremony on Pearl Harbor Day, Saturday, Dec. 7. Four Pike residents who gave their lives in the line of duty were honored, including sheriff Thomas Slade, sheriff William Gwyn, Private First Class Earl Coggin and Private First Class Johnnie Cornelius “JC” Alexander.
“We are truly blessed to honor these four inductees who are natives of Pike County as well as their families and descendants,” said Post 197 commander Bryan Richardson. “Each biography is a part of the inductee’s shadow box that will be permanently displayed within the Memorial Annex. The biographies tell the stories of Americans killed in the line of duty. These stories are representative of the rigors of sheriff life in the 19th Century providing law enforcement within their counties, and the many service members who have, across this nation, given their lives defending the freedoms that we as Americans enjoy today.”
Four Pike County heroes who gave their lives in service to their county and their nation were recently honored during the 2019 Pike County Memorial Annex Induction Ceremony on Dec. 7, including (l-r) Sheriff William Gwyn, Private First Class Earl Coggin and Private First Class Johnnie Cornelius 'JC' Alexander.
Post 197 honors men who gave their lives in the line of duty
Posted by Rachel McDaniel in Headlines
Monday, December 30. 2019
Sheriff Thomas Slade
Before he was elected as sheriff in 1890, sheriff Thomas Slade was a farmer who lived in the Eppinger/Lifsey Springs area. He only served as sheriff for two years before he was accidentally shot in the line of duty by Zebulon town marshall Jack S. Sullivan. On Aug. 19, 1892, sheriff Thomas Slade was searching a swamp south of Orchard Hill (now part of Lamar County) for a suspect - Walt Graham - who was accused of murdering his brother. He was searching with Jack Sullivan, John Ferguson and a Mr. Taylor when they separated to continue the search. Slade and Ferguson entered the swamp and Sullivan and Taylor remained on the opposite side to watch for the suspect. Slade and Ferguson searched all around the swamp and then concealed themselves to listen for the suspect. Sullivan and Taylor entered the swamp just after they hid themselves in the brush and mistook them for the man they were hunting. Taylor saw their pistols and attempted to fire a Winchester rifle at them, but it failed to fire. Slade and Ferguson were in the act of shooting as the other two men ran away. As they turned to run, Sullivan threw his pistol awkwardly back and fired two shots in quick succession, and one of the balls hit Slade’s head an inch or two from his left ear. He was placed in a buggy and taken to Zebulon where he remained unconscious for two days. Doctors Head and Clark did all they could to save him. About one-third of the ball was extracted but it had fractured the skull. He died 14 days later and is buried at Fincher Memorial Cemetery in Meansville. In addition to being inducted in the Pike County Memorial Annex, he is also memorialized on the Georgia Law Enforcement Wall of Honor at the Georgia Public Safety Memorial in Forsyth.
Sheriff William Gwyn
Before he was elected as sheriff in 1894, he became a member of the Pike County Georgia Confederate Guard and served in the Civil War with the Georgia 13th Infantry Regiment (also called the Bartow Light Infantry). He served in western Virginia and Charleston, South Carolina. In spring of 1862, the Regiment fought at Whitemarsh Island before returning to Virginia. There, they served with the Army of Northern Virginia in the Shenandoah Valley operations. Private Gwyn was wounded in the battle of Sharpsburg, Virginia on Sept. 17, 1862 and transferred to F Company (The Stark Guards) Georgia 61st Infantry Regiment on Aug. 1, 1863.
On Aug. 31, 1863, he was elected, commissioned and promoted to First Lieutenant and on the same date transferred to Company F (Pulaski Blues) 31st Infantry Regiment. Lt. Gwyn was wounded in both knees at the Battle of Fort Steadman, Virginia on March 19, 1865 and admitted to the Washington Street Hospital at Petersburg. Just over a month later, on April 9, 1865, the Confederate States of America surrendered and a month after that on May 11, Lt. Gwyn was discharged from the hospital.
After the war, he settled in Zebulon and married Rebecca Dozier “Dodie” Redding and had three children, Mary in 1871, Charles Redding on April 2, 1874 and Willey in 1885. He worked in law enforcement in Pike County starting in 1886 and was elected sheriff in 1894. He was killed in the line of duty April 2, 1896 while trying to arrest a member of the Delk Gang in Concord, Georgia.
Sheriff Gwyn left at night with jailer Frank Wells and deputies Jim Moore, Bob Hale and Cade Jones to arrest Taylor Delk, a notorious highwayman, on a warrant for robbery. His house was near Harris Street between Cannery and McLendon Streets where the current city water tower is located. They arrived a few minutes after 7 p.m. and the sheriff stationed his four men around the house and then went to the front door to gain entry. “Who is it?” came a voice and he said “Sheriff Gwyn and I want to get in. There was muttering from inside from Tom Delk, Taylor’s son, who was an escaped convict for whom there was a $300 award. He told the sheriff that the first man that tries to get in will be killed. The sheriff still demanded to enter and was told he could come in alone. He said he wanted another man and himself to enter and he was asked how many men there were. When he replied five, he heard Tom Langford, another outlaw say, “Well you are not coming in. Furthermore, I’ll give you just two minutes to leave. I think you are a gentleman and I hate to kill you but if Cade Jones is in the crowd, I want just one shot at the rascal. Frank Wells suggested they go for more backup and Bob Hale went to find others to help. As the sheriff turned to follow him, the shot of a Winchester rifle was heard from within the house and the sheriff fell to the ground a few feet from the steps at the front door, saying “Boys, they have shot me.” From each end of the home, Jones and Wells started firing through the windows. The sheriff’s posse was armed only with pistols so some of them ran for more guns and additional help. Hale arrived with backups including State Representative John F. Madden and a Mr. Gilmore.
The sheriff asked that they back away and send for a doctor but Jones and Madden went to help move him and Madden was shot by the Winchester as well. A bullet had gone through both of his legs above the knees, breaking his right leg but missing the bone in his left leg. Sheriff Gwyn was taken on a mattress to the home of Cary W. Strickland nearby and Madden was taken to his own nearby home. As the wounded and dying were cared for, the three Delk Gang members escaped. Before he died around 12:30 a.m., sheriff Gwyn left a message for his wife. “Tell Dodie I lost my life in the discharge of my duty.” She arrived at the house too late to speak to her husband. His body was taken to the courthouse and it would lie in state in the lower call as many hundreds passed through to pay their respect. Taylor Delk and his son Tom Delk were convicted of first degree murder. Tom Delk was hanged June 18, 1897 and his father was sentenced to life in prison and died there of a heart attack on Nov. 18, 1904. Tom Langford was tried and acquitted. In addition to the Pike County Memorial Annex in Zebulon, sheriff Gwyn is memorialized on the Georgia Public Safety Memorial in Forsyth and the National Officer Down Memorial Website.
Private First Class Johnnie Cornelius “JC” Alexander
Johnnie Cornelius “JC” Alexander grew up on his family’s farm near the current intersection of Kings Road and Hagan Mountain Road. As a boy, he built a gristmill from a tractor-powered grinder in the old Cook School House and would grind corn and wheat for local farmers. Around 1950, he worked at Thomaston Cotton Mills. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, just a few months after North Korea began fighting the Republic of Korea (South Korea) and any others who tried to stop them. Alexander was assigned to L Company, 3rd Battallion, 180th Infantry Regiment of the 45th Infantry Division. He shipped out from training in Louisiana on March 29, 1951 and arrived in Muroran, Japan on May 1. Private Alexander was a member of the 4th Squad, 1st Platoon of L “Love” Company of the 3rd Battalion. Not only did he fire the M-1 Garand as his personal weapon, but he also was a gunner for the M20 3.5-inch rocket launcher, better known as the Bazooka. Alexander’s division was assigned to protect key routes from their location to Seoul and someime in April or May, he was promoted to Private First Class. On May 1, 1952, the Korean Defense Summer-Fall Campaign expanded its front to Hill 266, nicknamed Old Baldy, planning to establish 11 outposts across its front. The operation started with air strikes on known enemy strongpoints and then after dark, units advanced to take possession of the outposts. L Company was assigned to outposts 7 and 9 and by May 7, all four of the division’s objectives were seized and occupied. The outposts were fortified and equipped to resist enemy counterattacks. It was during one of the counterattacks that PFC Alexander was killed on June 10, 1952 in the vicinity of Yonchon near Chorwon. He could have been killed by a direct hit of a mortar round or by a surprise night-time Chinese three-person attack on his position. He received many honors and decorations for combat, including the Purple Heart. Alexander is buried at Smyrna Baptist Church Cemetery in northern Upson County and is memorialized on the Pike County Veterans Memorial on the courthouse square and at the Pike County Memorial Annex in Zebulon.
Private First Class Earl Coggin
Earl Coggin was born in Williamson in 1927 and his father was a farmer. Later in his adolescent years, Earl worked at the Thomaston Cotton Mill and he graduated from Concord High School. He served in the U.S. Army and was assigned to A Company 1st Battalion 19th Infantry Regiment which was stationed in Japan. He and members of his regiment helped to rebuilt Japan after the war until June 1950 when the North Korean People’s Army launched an attack on the Republic of Korea.
The 19th Infantry Regiment engaged the Korean People’s Army at the Kum River between July 13-16. The river wrapped north and west around the city, providing a defensive line 10 to 15 miles from the outskirts of Taejon. The 19th Infantry Regiment defended almost 30 miles of the river and there were some wide gaps between units. On the Regiment’s side a railroad bridge was located just within the Republic of Korea Army zone of responsibility. Enemy troops succeeded in crossing the river at 4 p.m. in between C and E Companies on the Regiment’s right and struck with extensive infiltration to the rear of the Regiment and heavy mortar attacks on various observation and command posts. By 8 a.m. they had overrun the positions of A Company and the platoon of C Company and seized the high ground at Kadong-ni. The Regiment organized a counter attack force and engaged the North Koreans, driving them from the high ground by 9 a.m. At 3 a.m. on July 16, the North Koreans launche a massive barrage of tank, artillery and mortar fire on the 19th Infantry Regiment and began to cross the river in boats. By July 17, the 19th withdrew into Taejon to regroup and re-equip. The North Koreans attacked Taejon July 19 with enemy forces entering the city. By July 31, UN forces merged into a defensive along the Pusan Perimeter and the 19th Infantry Regiment moved to the front lines to become the first division back in action. PFC Coggin was one of 90 killed in action on Aug. 1, 1950 while fighting between Chenju and Haman. It is believed he was hit by a North Korean sniper. He was only in Korea for 29 days but was there during some of the toughest combat of the war. He received many honors and decorations for combat, including the Purple Heart. Coggin is buried in the Meansville Congregational Church Cemetery and is memorialized on the Pike County Veterans Memorial at the courthouse square and in the Pike County Memorial Annex in Zebulon.
Those representing the family of sheriff Thomas Slade included Thomas Slade Kemp who is the sheriff’s great-great-grandson and his wife Patsy. Those representing the family of sheriff William Gwyn included Sonny Gwyn, his great grandson, Chip Gwyn, his great great grandson and Ethan Gwyn, his great, great, great grandson.
Those representing the family of Private First Class Earl Coggin including his nephews Gaines Oliver and Al Oliver and his nieces Lavon McGriff, Sherry Stalnaker and Daisy Oliver Brimer and her husband Wayne.
Those representing the family of Private First Class Johnnie Alexander were his sister Berta Alexander, his nephew Barry Alexander and his wife Millie, his niece Tracy Alexander Sessions, his cousins Melvin Minter and Edward Minter and his great niece Megan Alexander Bryant and her husband Miles.
All those related to Coggin and Alexander are considered Gold Star family members since a service member from their family was killed in action.
The Pike County Board of Education dedicated a portion of its school facilities as the Pike County Memorial Annex to be used as a general memorial for all those in Pike County who have given the ultimate sacrifice while serving the community, including first responders, sheriff’s deputies and police officers, fire department volunteers and military service members. The annex is open to visitors during school hours on school days.
The first inductee into the Pike County Memorial Annex was Lance Corporal Jeffrey D. Walker who was killed in action in Iraq on May 14, 2007 and he was inducted Sept. 28, 2013. The second inductee was First Lieutenant Robert E. Oxford whose aircraft crashed on Jan. 25 1944, was declared missing in action and on June 11, 2017 was finally put to rest at the Magnolia Cemetery in Concord. He was inducted Dec. 7, 2014. Inductees on Nov. 7, 2015 include Army Private Charlie H. Tidwell who was killed in action in WWII and Marine Corps Lance Corporals James T. Harris, Glenn R. McCuaig and Lonnie L. Silver who were all killed in action in Vietnam. Inductees on Dec. 3, 2016, include Private First Class Ralph E. Bishop and Private Tilton C. Gooden who were killed in action; and Staff Sergeant Joel M. Matthews, who was declared missing in action, all in WWII.
Inductees on Dec. 2, 2017 include Sergeant Malcolm R. Carter and Technician 5th Grade Virgil L. Middlebrooks from WWII; and Chief Petty Officer Willie L. King from the Vietnam War. Inductees on Dec. 1, 2018 were honored on the 100th anniversary year of the end of WWI. The nine WWI candidates inducted included Corporal Arthur Ballard, Private Herman Davis, Corporal Leon Davis, Private First Class Roswell Hooten, Private Henry O’Neal, Private First Class Solon Self, Wagoner Vernon Slade and brothers and Privates Pierre and Lawrence Sullivan.
“Post 197 has started an annual Pike County tradition of honoring those from Pike County who have given the ultimate sacrifice with the goal of honoring every name listed on the Pike County Veteran’s Memorial and every first responder of Pike County who died in the line of duty,” said Richardson.
The Memorial Annex has 21 inductees memorialized to date.
