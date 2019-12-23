Members of the PCMS wrestling team earned many top spots during a recent meet, including (front l-r) Jordan Thompson in third place and Ayden Stanley in first (middle row l-r) Ty Brown in third, Landen Wood in fourth, Luke Moon in first, Trever Young in first, Trenton Young in first, Jack Hammond in third, Wyatt Varner in fourth, Phillip Smith in second (back row l-r) PJ Justice in first, Bryce Sammons in third, Haydyn Littleton in first, Zane Bristol in first, Jackson Terry in second, Ian White in fourth, Gabriel Strickland in first, Braydin Ridgeway in first, Andrew Hood in second and Bradley Presley in second. Not pictured are Ty Garner who earned fourth place, Prayvin Rees who earned first place and Caydin Hinson who earned third place.
Pike middle school wrestlers start season strong
