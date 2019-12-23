/Unitedbank
Members of the PCMS wrestling team earned many top spots during a recent meet, including (front l-r) Jordan Thompson in third place and Ayden Stanley in first (middle row l-r) Ty Brown in third, Landen Wood in fourth, Luke Moon in first, Trever Young in first, Trenton Young in first, Jack Hammond in third, Wyatt Varner in fourth, Phillip Smith in second (back row l-r) PJ Justice in first, Bryce Sammons in third, Haydyn Littleton in first, Zane Bristol in first, Jackson Terry in second, Ian White in fourth, Gabriel Strickland in first, Braydin Ridgeway in first, Andrew Hood in second and Bradley Presley in second. Not pictured are Ty Garner who earned fourth place, Prayvin Rees who earned first place and Caydin Hinson who earned third place.

Pike middle school wrestlers start season strong

The Pike County Middle School wrestling team started out their season strong with 10 first place finishers out of 19 weight classes during their most recent tournament.

The team had 23 out of 31 wrestlers place and was allowed to enter two per weight class. Only one wrestler could score for the team in each weight class with seven points for first place, five for second, three for third and one point for fourth.

The Pirates scored 210 points in the meet, compared to 124 points by Upson-Lee, 100 points by Lamar County, 83 points by Henderson and 73 points by Monroe.

Pirates who earned first place include PJ Justice, Trenton Young, Ayden Stanley, Prayvin Rees, Zane Bristol, Trever Young, Luke Moon, Braydin Ridgeway, Gabe Strickland and Hayden Littleton. 

Pirates who earned second place include Phillip Smith, Andrew Hood, Bradley Presley and Jackson Terry.

Pirates who earned third place include Cayden Hinson, Jordan Thompson, Bryce Sammons, Ty Brown and Jack Hammond.

Pirates who earned fourth place include Wyatt Varner, Landen Wood, Ian White and Ty Garner.
