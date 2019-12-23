Christmas Eve truce

Elizbeth Vincken was awaiting the arrival of her husband for Christmas. He had stayed behind in Monschau after their home had been bombed. Now she and their 12-year-old son, Fritz, looked forward to his homecoming. When the knock sounded at the door, her heart was elated expecting the missing family member. To her dismay, three American soldiers, who were not much more than teenagers, stood at her door. They were armed but did not force their way in. Despite her fear, their weary form tore at her heart and she invited them in. They couldn’t speak German and she couldn’t speak English, but they were able to communicate through broken French. She sent her son out to get the rooster for roasting and some potatoes. The poultry was named after Hermann Goering who was not one of her favorite people.
While Hermann was prepared for the fire, more knocks pounded on the door. Fritz ran to answer it thinking it may be more lost Americans, but there before him stood four German soldiers. Elizabeth knew the penalty for harboring the enemy was death and she forced her way past Fritz and went out the door to face the Germans. They wished her a Merry Christmas and asked to come inside. Elizabeth matter-of-factly told them there were others inside they would not feel favor toward. The leader of the group, a young corporal, glared at her and asked if they were Americans. She said yes and told them, “It is the Holy night and there will be no shooting here.” She took their weapons and put them outside by the door and also retrieved the guns of the Americans.
After a few minutes, the Germans entered the cabin. The two groups of enemies glared at each other across the room in uneasy silence. Tension filled the small cabin until the scent of roasting rooster took over. The Germans produced a bottle of wine and a loaf of bread to complement the Christmas meal. While Elizabeth served the food, one of the Germans, who had medical training, tended to the wounded American. A soldier started singing Silent Night in German and the Americans reciprocated with the song in English. At the end of the carol, fingers that had recently pulled triggers were wiping away tears.
The truce lasted the rest of the evening and the next morning the German soldiers told the Americans which way to go to find the American lines. They offered a compass and map. Elizabeth returned the weapons to each group and they went their separate ways. The Christmas Eve truce was over.
The Vincken family survived the war. After his parents died, Fritz moved to Hawaii and opened a bakery. He kept searching for the American and German soldiers that shared their cabin that Christmas Eve but had no success. Finally, in 1995 an episode of Unsolved Mysteries carried the story of the American/German truce of 1944. A man in a Maryland nursing home had been telling the same story for years. Fritz immediately flew to Maryland to talk to the man whose name was Ralph Blank. Ralph told Fritz that Elizabeth saved his life. Ralph still had the compass and map the German soldier had given him.
Fritz did find one of the other American soldiers but never made contact with any of the Germans. Fritz died December 8, 2002, 58 years after the encounter with the soldiers in the cabin.
In 1985, during a speech in Germany, President Ronald Reagan told the story of the temporary truce as an example of reconciliation.
The brave decision of this German mother saved seven lives. War stopped for a few hours for the people in a small cabin in the snowy mountains of Europe because she took a chance with her life and the life of her son by giving aid to two opposing forces. She was the catalyst that brought peace for a time.
Jesus was the catalyst that brought peace for all eternity to those who would accept His gift. His birth was the beginning of redemption. And redemption brings peace that can end the war within souls.
At this Christmas season, we can remember the lesson of Elizabeth Vincken. As we make peace with our enemies, we will be observing the reason for the “Holy night.”
Barbara Latta is a freelance writer who posts online articles at barbaralatta.blogspot.com and contributes to the devotion website Christian Devotions.