Mr. John Thomas “Tommy” Herndon II, age 58, of Zebulon, passed away December 16, 2019, at Piedmont-Fayette Hospital. Tommy grew up in Pike County, son of the late William Marion Herndon and Carolyn Hobbs Herndon. He worked as a truck driver for many years before taking a job repossessing automobiles. He became known as “Repo.” Tommy enjoyed working on Dodge trucks and cutting grass. He was a loving father and granddaddy, and very devoted to his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Cale.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law: Nicole and Christopher Marchant, Brittany Noel and Douglas Hand, and Kaitlyn Herndon; a son: Ayden Herndon all of Pike County; grandchildren: Heavann Hand, Brianna Rapholtz, Makenna Marchant; brother and sister-in-law: Bill and Sherry Herndon of Marietta; sister and brother-in-law: Elaine and Eddie Lewis of Zebulon; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Simon officiating. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, December 21, 12-2 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.