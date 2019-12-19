Mr. Thomas Henry Mitchell, age 62, of Pike County, passed away December 17, 2019, at his home surrounded by his girls. He was born in Atlanta, son of the late Walter Thomas Mitchell and Frances Morris Mitchell. Thomas worked as a correctional officer for Spalding County for 15 years. He was loyal and strong and didn’t meet a stranger. He enjoyed yard work, and being outdoors. You could find him anywhere his grandkids were. Thomas was a loving and devoted husband, father and PaPa.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years: Annette Mitchell; daughters: Nicole Stephens and husband Michael Stephens of Zebulon, and Ashley Mitchell and partner Amy Adams of Griffin; grandchildren: Micah, Marlie, and Millie Kate Stephens; sisters and brothers-in-law: Hazel Caulder of Griffin, Janice Miller of McDonough, Doris and Jimmy Bryant of Morrow, Patsy and William Ledbetter of Baton Rouge, LA, Sheila and Gary Drummond of Morrow and Darlene LaRue of Griffin; many nieces and nephews; special sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Natalie and David Marbut of McDonough.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Beth Stephens-Johnson and Rev. Charles Hanson officiating. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens.
Friends may visit the family on Friday, December 20, 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.