Public Notices 12-18-19

Legal 284
In the Probate Court
of Pike County
State of Georgia
In Re: Barry Dale Chambers, deceased
Petition for Letters of
Administration Notice
TO: Whom it may concern:
Katherine Susan Autry has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Barry Dale Chambers, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before December 23, 2019.
Be notified further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. In any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ Lynn S. Brandenburg
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 324
Zebulon, GA 30295
770-567-8734
11/27; 12/4, 11, 18
Legal 285
Take notice that:
The right to redeem the real property, more commonly known as Pike County Map and Parcel 077-032 Bolton Road, Zebulon, GA 30295 will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on and after the 30th of December, 2019 at 12:00 noon.
The tax deed to which this notice relates is dated the 6th day of March, 2018, and is recorded in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Pike County, Georgia, in Deed Book 1118, Page 138. The property and all rights to collect the redemption fee were transferred to Christopher D. Williams by quit claim deed dated April 25, 2018, and recorded at Deed Book 1121, Page 32, said records.
The property may be redeemed at any time before the 30th of December, 2019 at 12:00 noon, by payment of the redemption price of $10,637.66 as fixed and provided by law to the purchasers at said tax sale at the following address:
Christopher D. Williams
503 Opal Lane
Zebulon, GA 30295
Please be governed accordingly.
David G. Brisendine, III
Attorney for
Christopher D. Williams
11/27; 12/4, 11, 18
Legal 288
In the Pike County
Superior Court
State of Georgia
In Re: Gloria Giordano King,
Petitioner
Case #2019CV-328
Notice of Filing of Name
Change Petition
The name of the Petitioner is: Gloria Giordano King
The new name Petitioner desires: Gloria Frances Giordano
This action is pending in the above captioned Superior Court.
The petition was filed on 11/22/2019.
Any interested party has the right to appear in this case and file objections within the time prescribed in OCGA §19-12-1(f)(2) and (3).
Respectfully submitted, this 22nd day of November, 2019.
/s/Michele Lord
Attorney for Petitioner
Michele Lord
P.O. Box 142152
Fayetteville, GA 30214
678-815-8292
12/4, 11, 18, 25
Legal 292
The Juvenile Court
for the County of Pike
State of Georgia
Civil Action No. 2019JV-159BMJ
Jonathan Brown
Ashley Brown, Petitioners
v.
Jeffery Kyle Cox,
Respondent
NOTICE
To: Jeffery Kyle Cox
241A Horseshoe Bend Rd.
Thomaston, Georgia 30286
By order of the Court for service by publication dated November 26, 2019, you are hereby notified that on November 26, 2019, Jonathan Brown and Ashley Brown filed a Petition Showing Dependency and Petition For Guardianship against you. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court, and to serve upon the Petitioner’s attorney, Catherine B. Baity, P.O. Drawer 671, 106 N. Center St., Thomaston, Georgia 3026, an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of November 26, 2019.
Witness, the Honorable Ben J. Miller, Jr., Judge, of Pike County Juvenile Court.
This 5th day of December, 2019.
/s/Pam Thompson, Clerk
Juvenile Court, Pike County, Georgia
16001 Barnesville St.
Zebulon, Georgia 30295
12/11, 18, 25; 1/1
Legal 276
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, PIKE COUNTY
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed from CAPRI L REEVES, JAMES R REEVES, JR to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR SUNTRUST MORTGAGE INC., dated March 28, 2008, recorded April 4, 2008, in Deed Book 749, Page 67-80 , Pike County, Georgia Records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of Two Hundred Nine Thousand Two Hundred Fifty-Seven and 00/100 dollars ($209,257.00), with interest thereon as provided for therein, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned and transferred to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust D, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the Pike County Courthouse, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in January, 2020, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOTS 160 AND 161, 1ST LAND DISTRICT AND LAND LOTS 7 AND 8, 2ND DISTRICT, IN PIKE COUNTY, GEORGIA AND BEING LOT NUMBER 94, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN REVISED PLAT OF SUBDIVISION OF ASHLEY GLEN SUBDIVISION, PHASE I, DATED APRIL 6, 2005 AND PREPARED BY W.D. GRAY AND ASSOCIATES, INC. RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF PIKE COUNTY, GEORGIA ON JUNE 16, 2005 IN PLAT BOOK 23, PAGE 101, ET.SEQ., WHICH RECORDED PLAT IS BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE AND MADE A PART OF THIS LEGAL DESCRIPTION.
Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 265 HUNTINGTON WAY, WILLIAMSON, GA 30292.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees (notice to collect same having been given) and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed.
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will also be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable); the right of redemption of any taxing authority; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; all zoning ordinances; assessments; liens; encumbrances; restrictions; covenants, and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the owner and party in possession of the property is CAPRI L REEVES, JAMES R REEVES, JR, or tenants(s).
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, you are not entitled by law to an amendment or modification of the terms of your loan. The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, Loss Mitigation Dept., 1600 South Douglass Road, Suite 200A, Anaheim, CA 92806, Telephone Number: 800-561-4567.
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST D
as Attorney in Fact for
CAPRI L REEVES, JAMES R REEVES, JR
The below law firm may be held to be acting as a debt collector, under federal law. If so, any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Attorney Contact: Rubin Lublin, LLC, 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
Telephone Number:
(877) 813-0992
Case No. CMS-19-00161-12
11/20; 12/11, 18, 25; 1/1
Legal 295
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER,
PIKE COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Jordan Ryan Barnard to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as grantee, as nominee for Homeowners Mortgage Enterprises, Inc., its successors and assigns dated 8/21/2017 and recorded in Deed Book 1095 Page 42 Pike County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $131,313.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Pike County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on January 7, 2020 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
All that lot, tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in Land Lot 128 of the 8th Land District of Pike County, Georgia, and being more particularly shown and designated as Tract “C”, containing 2.00 acres on that certain plat of survey entitled “Property Survey for Johnny D. McLeRoy, Dee B. McLeRoy & Eric B. McLeRoy”, dated April 22, 2002, prepared by G. Tim Conkle, Registered Land Surveyor No. 2001, a copy of which said plat is recorded in Plat Book 20, Page 15, Pike County Clerk of Superior Court, Georgia records. Said plat with its metes, bounds, courses and distances as shown thereon with respect to Tract “C” is incorporated herein by reference thereto as if set out fully herein.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 1749 Harden Road, Zebulon, GA 30295 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Jordan Ryan Barnard or tenant or tenants.
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Loss Mitigation
3043 Townsgate Road #200, Westlake Village, CA 91361
1-866-549-3583
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC as agent and Attorney in Fact for Jordan Ryan Barnard
Aldridge Pite, LLP, 15 Piedmont Center, 3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, (404) 994-7637.
1120-22635A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1120-22635A
12/11, 18, 25; 1/1
Public Notices 12-18-19
