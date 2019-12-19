PCHS students host Christmas Bazaar for community

Students at Pike County High School hosted the first ever Holiday Bazaar for local families and elves helped the Christmas magic come to life all across the school.
Art students helped good little boys and girls write letters to Santa and helped kids of all ages create their own ornaments and sold handmade Christmas cards.
FFA student Maggie Riggins and others helped local families make Christmas centerpieces.
Agriculture Mechanics students did wood and metal working demonstrations and offered their creations for sale as Christmas gifts for loved ones.
Drama students acted as the happy elves who ushered families around the school and in the library, they read special Christmas stories to little ones and helped with photos with Santa.
Students who serve as office aides helped serve refreshments.
Band and chorus students had the halls echoing with Christmas tunes.
Nursing students gave blood pressure and vision screenings for visitors.
Animal Science students displayed their live chickens and incubated eggs and discussed egg candling.
PCHS principal Kevin Huffstetler said the event was a blast and the school received a ton of positive feedback about it.