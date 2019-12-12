Vicki Brown

Vicki Ann Sorrells Brown, age 68, of Griffin, passed away December 10, 2019, at Brightmoor Hospice.
Vicki was born on September 15, 1951, in Cedartown, daughter of the late T.C. Sorrells and the late Mildred Bailey Sorrells. She worked as a secretary in pest control, finance companies, and Better Buy Glass. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Zebulon. Her family was her life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory William Brown and her son, Will Brown.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law: Thomas and Amber Brown of Concord; brother: Gary Vaughan Sorrells of Florida; grandchildren: Christian and Christina Laminack, Kiersten Brown, Jordan Laminack, and Sydney Grace Brown; great granddaughter: Lilly Laminack.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, December 15, at 3:00 PM, in the Brown Family Cemetery in Meansville with Dr. Bud Gleaton officiating.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the Brown family.