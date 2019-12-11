Pike has new county manager

At their Dec. 11 meeting, commissioners held an executive session and reconvened to name Ron E. Alexander as the new county manager.
Alexander currently works as community development/planning and zoning director for the city of Garden City and would like to serve as Pike's county manager so he will be closer to family. He has also worked for the Bryan County board of commissioners, Government Services IPT, the Henry County board of commissioners, the Center for Disease Control and the I.B.E.W in work history information dating back to 1986.
Brandon Rogers, who has lived in Pike County since 1992, was the other finalist for the position. He has worked for the public works department for five years and has children in the school system.