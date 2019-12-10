/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Dalton Gales went 3-1, earning second place in the Pirate JV Invitational.

Pirates wrestling starts season strong

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Tuesday, December 10. 2019
The Pirates wrestling team started its season strong. The varsity placed sixth in a difficult North Hall Tournament to kick the season off. Logan Sage placed fifth. Brandon Holloway, Cole Woerner, and Mason Gilham all placed second. John Lovett placed first.

The team finished above AAA rivals Lumpkin and North Hall. The team started its Varsity Dual season at McIntosh with a perfect 3-0 finish, defeating Fayette 78-0, Luella 60-16 and McIntosh 60-16. 

The JV team won the Pirate JV Invitational, defeating Ola, Locust Grove, Northgate, Westminster, Lamar, Lagrange and others. Placing were Ben Earls and Dawson Guest in fourth; Noah Keffer, Haydyn Littleton, Cooper Jones, Gage Lee and Hunter Martin in third; Dalton Gales in second; and Luke Woerner and Jakilen King were champions. 
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter