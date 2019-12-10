The Pirates wrestling team started its season strong. The varsity placed sixth in a difficult North Hall Tournament to kick the season off. Logan Sage placed fifth. Brandon Holloway, Cole Woerner, and Mason Gilham all placed second. John Lovett placed first.
The team finished above AAA rivals Lumpkin and North Hall. The team started its Varsity Dual season at McIntosh with a perfect 3-0 finish, defeating Fayette 78-0, Luella 60-16 and McIntosh 60-16.
Dalton Gales went 3-1, earning second place in the Pirate JV Invitational.
Pirates wrestling starts season strong
