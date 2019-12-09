/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Jaxon Freeman, son of SGT James Freeman and SPC Marisa Freeman, plays with a toy donated during last year’s Operation Toy Soldier.

Bring joy to local military families

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Monday, December 9. 2019
Operation Toy Soldier is ongoing at Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with toys being accepted until Monday, Dec. 16. Operation Toy Soldier is a nationwide not-for-profit program that helps local military families. Last year, the program provided toys for 32 families with a total of 68 children, a significant increase from the 37 children helped the previous year.

“We proudly support Operation Toy Soldier by collecting new, unwrapped toys,” said Terrell Moody of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home. “The toys collected go directly to the children of local military families. Please help us give back to those who sacrifice so much for our nation.”

New toys can be donated at Moody-Daniel Funeral Home at 10170 Highway 19 north in Zebulon. The toys will be collected Dec. 17 and distributed to local military families.

In addition to at the funeral home, donations for Operation Toy Soldier can be made locally at Family Health Clinic of Zebulon.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter