Bring joy to local military families

Operation Toy Soldier is ongoing at Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with toys being accepted until Monday, Dec. 16. Operation Toy Soldier is a nationwide not-for-profit program that helps local military families. Last year, the program provided toys for 32 families with a total of 68 children, a significant increase from the 37 children helped the previous year.
“We proudly support Operation Toy Soldier by collecting new, unwrapped toys,” said Terrell Moody of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home. “The toys collected go directly to the children of local military families. Please help us give back to those who sacrifice so much for our nation.”
New toys can be donated at Moody-Daniel Funeral Home at 10170 Highway 19 north in Zebulon. The toys will be collected Dec. 17 and distributed to local military families.
In addition to at the funeral home, donations for Operation Toy Soldier can be made locally at Family Health Clinic of Zebulon.