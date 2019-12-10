Zebulon Post Office honored as Certified Engaged Team

For the fourth consecutive year, the Zebulon Post Office was recognized as a Certified Engaged Team by the United States Postal Service and Gallup. The team enjoyed a buffet style breakfast on Nov. 26 in recognition and to celebrate the accomplishment. Zebulon was recognized in the November issue of the Cap Metro area “Engage Weekly” newsletter.
According to Gallup, engaged employees are involved in and enthusiastic about their work and contribute to their organization in a positive manner. Engaged teams have better business results, less accidents, improved productivity and better customer service.
Atlanta District Manager Sandy Wyrick thanked all of the employees and management on reaching the four-time CET status. She encouraged them to continue the outstanding service that they are providing to their customers. She also encouraged the employees to continue to provide feedback to managers.
“Our employees are the direct contact with our customers. That’s where the rubber meets the road and the success of the engagement process in the Zebulon Post Office needs to spread to other offices in our district,” she said.
Manager of Post Office Operations Area 302 Patrice Shaw also congratulated the team on the achievement and thanked them for their dedication to the job.
She said their dedication is reflected in the outstanding scores in various categories that the office maintains and in the exceptional service they offer customers.
This is the fourth year in a row the office was recognized, and it comes as no surprise to Postmaster Tony Fogarty. He congratulated and thanked the team for continuing to go above and beyond for their customers, their fellow employees and the Postal Service.
“The actions of this team prove again and again that we are the epitome of an engaged team and deserving of the title. The engagement of this team is a direct reflection on how my employees genuinely care about each other, their jobs and the customers they serve. We all take great pride in serving Zebulon, Meansville and The Rock and it is good to again be recognized for this accomplishment,” he said.
The honor was presented to the Zebulon Post Office after results from a recent postal employee Gallup Survey showed the office’s positive responses and participation rate. The survey asks questions about workplace environment, management, coworkers and the opportunity to perform duties proficiently.
“In other words, not only does the Post Office benefit from having an engaged workplace, so does the community that these employees serve,” said Fogarty.