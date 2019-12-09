Lloyd Messer

Mr. Lloyd Newton Messer, age 91, of Atlanta, formerly of Pike County, passed away December 7, 2019. Lloyd grew up in Florida, son of the late Bethel Newton Messer and Edna Mae Scott Messer. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving three years in Germany during World War II. He was ordained as a Deacon at Highland City Baptist Church in Florida. He was a long-time member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church where he was a Deacon and men’s Sunday School teacher. Lloyd served the church faithfully and was very devoted to his family. He enjoyed fishing. For over 50 years, Lloyd worked as a service technician. He left a lasting legacy, and a great example of what it means to love others and to love Jesus Christ for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Sara Geneva Messer.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law: Cathy and Harold Balkcom of Murfreesboro, TN, and Charlotte and Stan Arnold of Atlanta; grandchildren: Jennifer Kaczmarczyk (Danny), Julie Gray (Chris), Neil Balkcom (Ankita), Michael Davis (Nour), Chris Davis (Lura), and Laura Chappell (Devin); 10 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters: Mary Louise Maffett of Dade City, FL, James L. “Jimmy” Messer (Ruth) of Ocala, FL, M. L. Messer (Barbara) of Williamson, GA, Robert Messer of Lakeland, FL, Margie Masters of Dade City, FL, Edward Messer (Rosalee) of DeFuniak Springs, FL, and Betty Jean Nezavdal of Plant City, FL; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 3 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Hardie officiating. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit the family on Saturday, 1-3 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.