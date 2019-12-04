PCHS Holiday Bazaar is Tuesday

Pike County High School will host their first annual Holiday Bazaar from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 with refreshments, pictures with Santa, band and chorus performances, holiday story time and opportunities for visitors of all ages to make their own special gifts or buy items created by PCHS students.
Students from PCHS will help as visitors made table centerpieces and ornaments. Agriculture students will offer home decor items for sale. Visitors will be able to take chicken coup tours and collect farm fresh eggs, take pictures with Santa, have holiday refreshments, enjoy performances by the PCHS band and chorus, listen to holiday story time and get complimentary wellness checks.
“Please join us for the first annual Holiday Bazaar. The students of PCHS are excited to invite you to this student-led, student-produced extravaganza showcasing the skills and talents learned throughout the year,” said PCHS counselor Liz Fordham. “Please join us as we celebrate the season and plan on making this event a staple in your holiday schedules for years to come. We hope to see you there!”