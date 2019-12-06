Soldier’s service remembered as others honored across state

More than 100 years after the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918, black soldiers across the nation - including Pike County’s Penia Roberts - who fought and gave their lives for their country, are finally being honored for giving the ultimate sacrifice.
Private First Class Penia Roberts was born the grandson of a freed man and a former slave woman in a small enclave of homes between Zebulon and Concord, known then and know now as Robert’s Quarters. Penia spent his teen years as a farm hand on his grandfather’s and father’s land. Otherwise, little is known of his activities as a young adult, but our research tells us that during that time he married a woman from Macon named Mary. What happened to Mary after Penia’s death is a mystery.
On Dec. 30, 1918, while serving with the Army in France, Private First Class Penia Roberts died, a victim of the Spanish flu. His body was eventually returned here and now rests beneath a handsome headstone only a few feet from the little church he knew so well in Roberts Quarters.
John Carlisle of the HONOR OUR KIA Committee in Griffin spoke about Penia Roberts and 11 other KIA African Americans from the area as a new bronze plaque listing them was unveiled on Memorial Day in 2016.
“During WWI, 53,000 American soldiers died of battle-related wounds and 63,000 men died from the Spanish Flu both here and overseas. In October 1918 - the month before the war ended - our soldiers were dying from influenza at the rate of 4,000 a week,” he said. “And those who did die of that dreaded disease have from that day to this been recognized not only on our local monuments in Memorial Park but universally as lost heroes who sacrificed their lives for our nation just as surely as if they had been killed by a German bullet.”
Susan Hines-Chaney, a great-great niece who lives near Roberts Chapel in Pike County, attended the ceremony for the new Griffin monument three years ago. Other relatives traveled from Tennessee and Ohio.
“After all those years, I feel like his spirit can rest now,” Hines-Chaney said. “It made me feel proud to know that he was honored. It doesn’t matter when or how, but if it is meant to be, it will happen. I’m thrilled that it happened.”
Other counties across Georgia are now following suit and honoring the fallen who had - until recently - been all but forgotten. Many blacks who died during the war were not publicly recognized in segregated America after the fighting ended and as the nation endured deadly race riots and lynchings during the “Red Summer” of 1919.
About 380,000 African Americans served in the U.S. military during WWI, including about 200,000 who were sent to Europe, according to the National Archives. Though they were risking their lives for their country, they could not shake segregation. More than half of all black troops sent abroad were assigned to labor and stevedore battalions, where they built roads, bridges, and trenches. About 42,000 saw combat. Many fought bravely, including Sgt. Henry Johnson of Winston-Salem, N.C., who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 2015 for his heroism in combat.
More than a dozen black veterans were lynched in their uniforms in the South after they returned from the war, said John Morrow Jr., who teaches about the two world wars at the University of Georgia and who co-wrote a book about Johnson’s famed combat unit, the “Harlem Rattlers.”
Story contributed to by Jeremy Redmon of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.