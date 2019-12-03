Pike’s Christmas Festival, Parade set for Sunday, Dec. 8

The Pike County Christmas Festival and Parade is planned for Sunday, Dec. 8 with the Pike County High School Baseball Pirates 2019 State Champions as grand marshal of the parade. Festivities will start on the courthouse square at 11 a.m. and will include around 60 food and craft vendors, kids activities, live entertainment, pictures with Santa and more.
Free children’s activities will include inflatables sponsored by Palmetto Family Dentistry and Johnson Battery, face paint and balloon artist sponsored by Resurgen’s Orthopaedics and cookie decorating sponsored by First Baptist Church Zebulon.
The parade will start at 3 p.m. and the parade route will be from the corner of Old Meansville Road to the courthouse square, left on Highway 18, left on Highway 19 and ending at Flash Foods.
The parade lineup will include tractors, classic cars, vintage firetrucks, ATVs/UTVs, horses, Santa and more.
For updates about the annual Christmas celebration for the community, follow Hometown Holidays and Events - Pike County, GA on facebook.