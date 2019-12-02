Lighting of Concord is Friday

Even if you are feeling especially grinch-y about the upcoming Christmas season, the Lighting of Concord will lift your spirits and give you a chance to see both Santa and the Grinch. The annual event will be held this Friday, Dec. 6 in downtown Concord with live music and festivities beginning at 5:30 p.m. The city’s lights and decorations will be lit as singers perform from the gazebo, vendors line the streets and the smells of festival foods fill the air.
“The theme this year is ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ and visitors are invited to dress as their favorite Whoville character,” said Anita Neath. “In addition to Santa arriving by helicopter at 6:30 p.m., the special event will include supper on Main Street, Christmas music, crackling fire boxes, pony rides, horse and buggy rides and a Christmas Bazaar.”
The Junior Players will perform first starting at 5:30 p.m. at the gazebo. Santa Claus will arrive via helicopter at 6:30 p.m. and the Pike County Elementary School chorus will take to the gazebo at 6:45 p.m., with 55 young singers performing Christmas classics and favorites. Inside, a local ensemble featuring Sarah Neath, Christina Neath and Anita Neath with their instructor Johnny Royals, will play as everyone waits in line to see Santa. Digital photo purchases will be offered and visitors will be able to have cell phone pictures taken with Santa as well.
Outside food vendors will include Ma’s Irish pancake booth, DePauls Catering who will have Philly cheese steak sandwiches and fries and the band booster organization which will offer hamburgers, hot dogs and nachos. Junior Players members will be selling hot coffee and chocolate and doughnuts. Several vendors will be inside the Strickland building with crafts and Christmas goodies among the items offered for sale.