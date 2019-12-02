James Lawrence

Mr. James Leon Lawrence, age 75, of Woodbury, passed away November 30, 2019, at his residence.
James was born on August 10, 1944, in Monticello, son of the late Cecil Lawrence and the late Mildred Lois Wilson Lawrence. He spent most of his life in and around Pike County. He was a carpenter and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Robert “Bubba” Lawrence, Betty Clemmons, Shirley Eubanks, Henry Lawrence, Cecil “Sonny” Lawrence, Mickey Lawrence, Donny Joe Lawrence, Larry Lawrence, Rachel Stonica, and Mary Jane Brown.
Survivors include his son: Anthony Lawrence; grandson: Dylan Lawrence; brothers and sister-in- law: Billy and Ann Lawrence, and Ricky Lawrence; sister and brother-in-law: Cathy and Brad Castles; sister-in-law: Sara Lawrence; numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 5-6 PM, at the funeral home. Memorial services will follow at 6 PM, in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the Lawrence family.