Robert Parris, Sr.

Mr. Robert Wayne Parris, Sr., age 75, of Concord, passed away November 25, 2019. Mr. Bob was born in Atlanta, son of the late Virgil Parris and Margaret Crane Parris. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Vietnam War. He was a police officer for the City of East Point Police Department for many years before retiring in 1994, as a Detective.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Ronald Parris and the love of his life, Pamela Parris, and a grandbaby.
Big Ole Papa, as he was affectionately known, enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley, spending time with his family, and watching his grandkid’s sporting activities. He was famous for his homemade chili, apple dumplings, and pecan pies. Mr. Bob was a member of the East Point Masonic Lodge #288.
He is survived by his daughters and a son-in-law: Michelle Parris of Fayetteville, Wendy and Ken Moulder of Concord and Jamie Barnes of Athens; grandchildren: Macie, Jackson, Chance, Tucker, Taylor and Tyler; brother Kenneth Parris of Woodstock; sister: Charlotte Wilkins of Sharpsburg; nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, December 1, 3:30 – 4:00 p.m., at Christ Chapel Community Church, 115 Sullivan Road, Zebulon, GA. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m., at the church. There will be food and fellowship at his home in Concord after the service.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon is assisting the family with arrangements. www.moodydaniel.com.