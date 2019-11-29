Thomas “Tommy” Burnsed

Thomas Reginald “Tommy” Burnsed, age 73 of Clarkesville, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was a former county manager for Pike.
Born in Jacksonville, Florida on May 11, 1946, he was a son of the late D.J. Burnsed and Billie Chisem Burnsed. Mr. Burnsed was a retired vice president of Riverdale Paving and also a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. In his spare time he enjoyed cattle farming, traveling and pheasant hunting.
Surviving are wife, Lynda McNeal Burnsed of Clarkesville; children and spouses, Tom, Jr. and Geina Burnsed of Zebulon, Krista and David Snell of Snellville, Todd Burnsed of New York City, NY, Michael Rakestraw of Ball Ground, and Ryan Rakestraw of Jasper; six grandchildren; brother, Josie Burnsed of Jacksonville, FL; and sister, Sandra McCoy of Suwannee.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Bethlehem Baptist Church with Dr. Craig Ward officiating. There will be a reception immediately the service following in the church fellowship hall.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.habershamcrematory.com.
Habersham Crematory (678-617-2210) of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.