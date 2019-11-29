Mrs. Lavonda W. Lyle, age 80 of Griffin, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Lyle was born in Shelby, North Carolina on April 16, 1939. She is preceded in death by her parents, Theodore Roosevelt (Ted) Whisnant and Katie Whisnant. She was a member of Church at Woodcreek in Williamson, Georgia. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Robert Lyle; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda Gail and Tommy Bates; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Beverly Lyle; grandchildren, Kayla Ruth and Jason Tarpley, Hannah Todd, Jake Lyle and fiancé Danielle Henderson, Danielle Todd, Chelsey and Cameron Ratterman; great- granddaughter, Evelyn; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Church at Woodcreek, 815 Woodcreek Rd., Williamson,, Georgia 30292, Pastor Jim Hardie and her son Pastor Jason Lyle will officiate. The family requests that you please omit flowers and make a contribution to Bright Hope Orphanage c/o 1015 Foundation, P. O. Box 2128, Griffin, Georgia 30224, www.1015foundation.org in memory of Mrs. Lyle
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Lavonda Lyle by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.