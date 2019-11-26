Give thanks with a grateful heart

By Beverly Brisendine
Recently a great man of God, Dr. Randall Valimont, better known as Pastor Randy, unexpectedly stepped over into heaven. It was a shock not only to his family, but his church, the community, the nation, and the world at large. He had great influence wherever he went. He had chosen to do an elective surgery and complications ensued resulting in his sudden death. Pastor Randy and his beautiful wife, Jelly, and three daughters came to Griffin First Assembly of God in 1993 when there were only 400 attendees which has now grown to more than 7,000 on seven separate campuses. His passion was for the lost and in 26 years of service, he raised more than $28 million for missions outside of his own church. Pastor Randy had preached in more than 60 nations of the world. No one who ever met him would ever forget him. He was warm, compassionate and a friend to all.
