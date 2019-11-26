Shoemake’s Epic Christmas Light Show starts Thursday

The Shoemake’s Epic Christmas Light Show starts this Thanksgiving with two light show options. The house is decorated from top to bottom and the yard as well to create magical effects that flash with the music from your own stereo system in your car after you tune in to 88.3 on the radio. See the Shoemake’s Epic Christmas Lights from 6 to 11 p.m. every day from Thanksgiving through the New Year at 140 Beeks Circle in Williamson.
“We look forward to seeing you all this holiday season starting on Thanksgiving. We’re adding in some new features to make the show interactive this year. We’ve added new songs and lights too! Remember to tell your friends about it,” said Amber Shoemake. “And remember the little ones can write a letter to Santa and drop it in the candy cane donation box and Santa will write a letter back to them!”
The show is set up each year in honor of the late Leland Shoemake who loved Christmas lights. He passed away at the age of six from a brain eating amoeba called Balamuthis Mandrillaris. The LS Foundation raises funds to bring awareness to deadly amoebas and to help underprivileged children and those in need. Donations for the Christmas light show and for the LS Foundation can be mailed to P.O. Box 371, Williamson GA 30292 and tax donation information will be mailed back.
To find out more, follow The Shoemake’s Epic Christmas Lights on Facebook or go to LelandShoemakeFouncation.com.